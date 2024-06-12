Luxor Capital Group LP Grows Stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403,628 shares during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure comprises about 1.0% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 4.29% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 39.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 53.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 57,133 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIP traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 392,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,210. The company has a market cap of $828.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.35. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

