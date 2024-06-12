Luxor Capital Group LP Has $61.85 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Luxor Capital Group LP reduced its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,667,127 shares during the period. Pegasystems comprises about 3.9% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 1.51% of Pegasystems worth $61,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $22,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,958,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,195,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 208.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 161,234 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,504 shares of company stock valued at $950,634 over the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 299,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

