Macquarie Downgrades PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) to Neutral

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.80 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the sale, the executive now owns 253,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $121,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 187,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,813.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 597,521 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,722,000 after buying an additional 442,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

