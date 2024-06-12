Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MCN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 4,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,061. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $7.93.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
