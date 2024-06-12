Maiar DEX (MEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $262,407.18

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and approximately $262,407.18 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,575.20 or 1.00023486 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012295 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001042 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00089256 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000433 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $236,425.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

