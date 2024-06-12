Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 9,132 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $119,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.8 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.16. The stock had a trading volume of 668,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.28 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.