Mairs & Power Inc. Cuts Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,547 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Jamf worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 49,252 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Jamf by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Jamf by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jamf alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,244 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jamf

Jamf Price Performance

JAMF traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 569,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,105. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.