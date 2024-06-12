Mairs & Power Inc. Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,986. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

