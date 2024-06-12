Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 19,050 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Hershey by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,715,000 after purchasing an additional 112,304 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,964,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.17. 1,132,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.56. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $263.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

