Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,071 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $471,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,572,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,420,824. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

