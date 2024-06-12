Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Creative Planning grew its position in United Parcel Service by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 331,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,743 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.43. 3,305,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,208. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.58 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

