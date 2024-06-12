Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.10% of Target worth $65,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $146.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

