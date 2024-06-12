Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91,029 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.6% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Sherwin-Williams worth $147,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.32. 1,639,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.68 and its 200 day moving average is $312.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.