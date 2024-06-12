Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. 4,019,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,263. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $82.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

