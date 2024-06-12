Mak Capital One LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Mak Capital One LLC reduced its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Fusion Fuel Green accounts for about 0.4% of Mak Capital One LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mak Capital One LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTOO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 80,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,623. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

