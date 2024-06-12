Mango Investments LLC Invests $5.07 Million in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000. Diversified Return International Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Mango Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mango Investments LLC owned 1.14% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIN. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 116,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. 22,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $376.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73.

About Diversified Return International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.