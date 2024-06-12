Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $14.50 at UBS Group

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $18.00 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.99. Manitowoc has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Manitowoc by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.