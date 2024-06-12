Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Holdings Boosted by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,778 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned 2.01% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $33,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. 556,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,569. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.