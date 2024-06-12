MARBLEX (MBX) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $97.48 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,464,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,921,359 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,464,899 with 125,921,358.77268864 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.71835835 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,109,349.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

