Mark Torossian Sells 1,018 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $83,180.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,452.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MoneyLion Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $8.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.00. 327,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,483. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $967.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. MoneyLion’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ML. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

