Mary T. Barra Sells 326,305 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,216,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,136,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

