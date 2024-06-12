Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 3.5 %

MHH opened at $7.66 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

