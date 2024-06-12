Masters Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,378 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 4.60% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 59,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:AOMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Equities analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AOMR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AOMR

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.