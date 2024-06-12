Masters Capital Management LLC Sells 930,000 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Masters Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays comprises 1.0% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,621,896 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 0.4 %

Barclays stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,863,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,338,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.