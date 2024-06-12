MayTech Global Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,811 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up about 1.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191,548 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,487 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,942 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,263 shares during the period. Finally, Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,036,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE:HDB traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. 2,259,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,751. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

