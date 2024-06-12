ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ME Group International from GBX 158 ($2.01) to GBX 203 ($2.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get ME Group International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ME Group International

ME Group International Stock Up 4.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ME Group International stock opened at GBX 169.60 ($2.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £638.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,304.62 and a beta of 1.11. ME Group International has a twelve month low of GBX 116.70 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.80 ($2.34). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.10.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($53,979.37). 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ME Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.