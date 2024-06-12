ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ME Group International from GBX 158 ($2.01) to GBX 203 ($2.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
ME Group International Stock Up 4.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($53,979.37). 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ME Group International Company Profile
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
