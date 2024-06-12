Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Short Interest Update

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mentor Capital Stock Performance
Shares of MNTR remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,092. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Mentor Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Mentor Capital Company Profile
