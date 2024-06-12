Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Short Interest Update

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mentor Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MNTR remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,092. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Mentor Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

