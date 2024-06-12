Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:MBINM opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
