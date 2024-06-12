Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.50

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.66 ($1.12), with a volume of 20658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.08).

Merit Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.25. The company has a market cap of £20.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.33 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Group

In related news, insider Phil Machray acquired 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £58,590 ($74,608.43). In other news, insider Phil Machray acquired 93,000 shares of Merit Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £58,590 ($74,608.43). Also, insider Con Conlon acquired 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £15,147.50 ($19,288.81). Insiders own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Group

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

