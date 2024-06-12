MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Update

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 31,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 313.0 days.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Price Performance
MRPRF stock remained flat at $11.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile
