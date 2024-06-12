Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Down 5%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.51 and last traded at $99.51. 16,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 44,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLAB

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $514.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.36%.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 77.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.