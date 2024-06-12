Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA) Shares Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.65% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSSA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 840,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,433 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 164,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metal Sky Star Acquisition alerts:

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSSA remained flat at $11.34 during trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $11.50.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.