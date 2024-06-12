Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 2.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $155.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $134.81 and last traded at $134.50. Approximately 4,703,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,045,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.94.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,002,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,536,203. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $769,372,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

