MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 2,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 4.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
