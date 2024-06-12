Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,430,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,054,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $241,176,000 after purchasing an additional 164,323 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 32,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,617,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,165,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

