Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Midland States Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $85,848.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 145,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $481.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.78. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $122.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

