Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $8.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,207. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.38. The company has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

