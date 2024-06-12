Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. 15,105,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,287,453. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

