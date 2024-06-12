Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.64 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. PepsiCo makes up 0.3% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,611 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,586 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,279,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $225.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.51.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

