Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,486 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $100.80. 9,013,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,593,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

