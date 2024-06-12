Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,599,000 after acquiring an additional 212,969 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 448,450 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,164,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.63. 869,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

