Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 563,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,283,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

IJJ stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.72. The company had a trading volume of 87,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

