Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Shares Down 2.2%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

