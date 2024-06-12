Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.70

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.70 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.91 ($0.65), with a volume of 3259925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.45 ($0.67).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mobico Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 66 ($0.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Mobico Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Mobico Group

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.94. The firm has a market cap of £313.19 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Nigel Pocklington bought 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,089.65). Also, insider James Stamp sold 14,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total value of £8,332.80 ($10,610.98). Corporate insiders own 28.43% of the company's stock.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

