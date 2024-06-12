Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Moncler Stock Down 2.3 %

Moncler stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. Moncler has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.8809 per share. This is a boost from Moncler’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.