Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 0.5% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,820,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,201. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

