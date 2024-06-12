Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Trimmed by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for 1.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $39,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,482 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,975,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,970. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

