Morgan Stanley Increases Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $20.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ET. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

ET opened at $15.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,938 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

