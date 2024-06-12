Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $28.20

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.20, but opened at $30.24. Morphic shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 11,520 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
