Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $28.20

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.20, but opened at $30.24. Morphic shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 11,520 shares trading hands.

Morphic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Morphic by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,617 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after buying an additional 1,117,985 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,818,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morphic by 134.2% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 590,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 338,520 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morphic by 13.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,831,000 after buying an additional 300,958 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

