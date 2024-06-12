Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Holdings Raised by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,147 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group makes up approximately 2.3% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $348,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,360. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

